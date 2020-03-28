First positive COVID-19 case confirmed at T.J. Samson Community Hospital

T.J Samson has confirmed their first positive case of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the patient was treated and has since been released from T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

The patient is a resident of Barren County, making the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

Saturday morning, the hospital was notified that a patient from the multi-county service area, who was treated at T.J. Samson, tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test result came back after the patient had been discharged.

Upon arriving, the patient was immediately masked and placed in isolation by the clinical team who were properly protected from exposure. While in the hospital, the patient was treated in the designated COVID-19 unit and was discharged under isolation protocol.

To protect the privacy of the patient and their family, no further information about the patient will be released.

The hospital says they will continue to restrict all visitation at both T.J. Samson Community Hospital and T.J. Health Columbia and the TJ Health Pavilion with few exceptions. Everyone who enters any of the facilities will continue to be screened upon entry according to CDC guidelines.

“We are confident in our ability to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health, said. “We have been preparing for this day and have implemented strong clinical and operational protocols designed to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients as they enter our facilities, isolate them appropriately, prevent transmission of any infections, and protect front line caregivers from potential exposure.”

The hospital urges everyone to stay at home to protect yourself and everyone around you from potential exposure.