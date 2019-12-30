WKU wins First Responder Bowl 23-20

After having one whole month in between games the WKU Hilltoppers took to the field to take on Western Michigan Broncos in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

The first half saw WKU dominate statistically collecting 279 total yards, but that only lead to 10 points. Early in the first quarter Senior wideout, Lucky Jackson surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark becoming the first Hilltopper to do so since Taywan Taylor back in 2016.

WKU went into the half tie at 10 because of turnovers. Quarterback Ty Storey was 21-28 for 216 yards passing with a touchdown in the first half but threw two interceptions including one that was returned 88 yards for a touchdown.

In the 3rd quarter, the Broncos found new life, forcing a WKU punt after four plays and scoring on their first possession of the third quarter. Quarterback John Wissink found receiver DeShon Bussell from six yards out.

The Broncos would hold the Hilltoppers scoreless in the 3rd.

But on their first possession of the 4th quarter, the Hilltoppers were able to get into the endzone. Ty Storey Found Lucky Jackson from 5-yards out to tie the game at 17 all.

The Broncos answered the Hilltoppers scoring drive in the 4th with one of their own. Western Michigan went 62-yards on 12 plays and knocked down a 20-yard field goal to retake the lead late in the fourth.

On the Hilltoppers, next possession Ty Storey led the Tops 55 yards on 9 plays to set up a 31-yard field goal by Cory Munson. That tied the game up at 20 with 1:36 left in the ball game.

The Hilltoppers won 23-20 with a 52 yard field goal.