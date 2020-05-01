First responders COVID-19 safety measures

First responders in Bowling Green are doing their best to keep the community safe and social distance from one another.

The Bowling Green Fire Department is social distancing when they can.

Crews from different shifts and different stations are not interacting with one another and are training separately.

"You've got a crew and they usually stick together," said Marlee Boenig, spokesperson for Bowling Green Fire Department. "They ride on one truck on one shift which is a little bit complicated. But we have three shifts and all these trucks so they are trying to keep the crews intact and keep them in house so that we are not training with another crew from another station. They are still doing their training they are still responding but when they are together they don't get too close together."

However, there are circumstances when they are unable to social distance.

"They can't keep away from one another all the time because they are still eating there, they are still living there, but they are just trying to stay intact and stay together and not train together like station one with station four," added Boenig. "They are just trying to keep those crews intact and within the station, so they aren't right on top of one another. Even when we are at a scene-- we have had some fires since all this started and even at a scene we are trying to stay away from one another those of us who are not masked up."

The department is also continuously sanitizing their station and fire trucks. They also have administrative staff working from home.

The Bowling Green Police Department has closed its building to the public and also added extra sanitizing measures.

"Inside the building, we have a team that is going around every couple of hours and cleaning every touchpoint and sanitizing that so when people do come into the building they are dealing with clean surfaces," said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer, BGPD. "We are really taking extreme measures so that we are not carrying this or contracting this and then passing it on to someone else."

When officers are out on calls are doing their best to keep 6ft apart and wear a mask.

"The officers that are going to calls they have that in the forefront of their minds so they are trying to stay away," added Ward. "But by nature of the job again, we have to come in close contact with people. So we try to sanitize once we have done that we try to use masks if we're able to. We are just taking every precaution we can at the moment."

The police department is continuing its spring hiring process as well. They plan to have their first police academy class start in June.

13 News would like to say thank you to all first responders for continuing to keep our community safe.