First responders warn drivers after Edmonson County water rescue

Alexander Creek on Oak Hill Road in Edmonson County is one emergency officials say is notorious for flooding.

"We've got three trouble bridges in the county and it's all, they are all backwater or backflow from Green River," said Terry Massey, the Edmonson County Emergency Management Director.

Monday evening, high water flooded a bridge and emergency responders were called out to rescue people trapped in the floodwater as Massey explains:

"Well, when I got here it was about belt level and then by the time I left from it keep rising it was almost up to my chest."

This is what Oak Hill Road in Edmonson County looks like today. It’s hard to tell, but there is a bridge here. Last night first responders were called to a car that tried to cross and got stuck under water. They say there were 2 children in the car, 1 had to be rescued. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/eq3I23eEdL — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 3, 2019

Police say Alexandra Richardson didn't see the road closed sign when she tried to cross the flooded bridge and her car stalled out and got stuck.

"The car should be probably about 20 or 30 feet on this side of the electric pole," said Bruce Linder, the assistant commander of the Edmonson County Rescue Squad who pulled the baby from the water.

Police say Richardson and one child made it safely out of the water, but a 20-month-old baby needed to be rescued.

"[We had] Three other firefighters to get into the water and start accessing the car to try to find the baby," said Massey. "We were told it was in the car seat, but it wasn't we found the car seat it was empty."

First responders rushed the baby to the hospital and emergency officials say, at last check, the baby remained in a medically induced thermal coma.

"We just got here as quick as we could, got the boat in the water, and I'd say in five or ten minutes we recovered the body," said Linder.

Massey says this is not the first rescue in this exact location, the last one happened just last spring. He is urging the community to know it is never worth the risk of driving across a flooded road:

"The barriers are there for a reason, we don't put them up for decorations and you can't preach enough, turn around don't drown."

The road closed signs will remain in place until the road is once again safe to drive.

Officials with Edmonson County Emergency Management say these road closed signs were up at the time when the car tried to cross. The car remains in the creek under water. They say at last check the child rescued was in a medically induced coma. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/cWdECl6sOJ — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 3, 2019

