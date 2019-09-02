Fishing, boating, and clean up among Labor Day activities on Drake's Creek

This Labor Day weekend many spent what is considered the unofficial end of summer by soaking up what is left of the summer sun.

Whether boating, swimming, kayaking, or fishing, one thing was on everyone's mind.

"Just relax, take it easy, whether you catch a fish or not it's just nice to get out away from the hustle and the bustle," said Stacy Frields, who traveled up from Tennessee to spend the holiday weekend in South Central Kentucky.

Monday morning, Drake's Creek in Franklin became a destination for many looking to relax on Labor Day, though for those fishing the day turned out not so lucky.

"Some days they bite good, some days they don't," said Carroll Carver, who spent his morning fishing on Drake's Creek.

Beautiful weather and good spirits seemed to be the recipe to cure any blues about summer ending.

On the water, several Simpson County residents used their holiday for good by teaming up to clean up trash and debris.

"And fisherman and farmers all should know better than to pollute our waterways this way, so it really aggravates me when I see a lot of drip tape or agricultural waste or fishing line or lures and bait buckets and all of that," said Zach Vincent, a volunteer helping to clean up.

The volunteers divided up parts of the creek and together covered miles. In the end, collecting anything from tires to plastic.

"And Drake's Creek is absolutely beautiful. It is a gem here in Simpson County so when I'm out on the creek it just frustrates me to death to see all of the stuff that, one, could be recycled and, two, should definitely not end up in our creeks," said Vincent.

Efforts that do not go unnoticed as it makes the creek cleaner and safer for everyone to enjoy.

"If you're on the creek and you see stuff just pick it up," said Vincent. "Every time I go out, again, I get frustrated, but I always end up coming back to the house with a kayak full of debris and if everyone just picked up a trash bag or two or maybe one little small bag and disposed of it in the trash can, that would be helpful."

Volunteers told 13 News that have more Drake's Creek clean up days planned this Fall and can always use volunteers and sponsors.