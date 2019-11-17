Five Below to raise prices above $5 on some items

Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a colossal change. It will start selling things above $5 for the first time in 17 years.

The company said: "We've always done everything possible to absorb cost increases. Recently, we had to raise prices above five dollars on tech items to keep providing the products you love."

The items costing up to $10 will be in separate sections of the stores.

They will have a toys and games section called "Ten Below Gift Shop" and an electronics section called "Ten Below Tech."

The company said most of its merchandise remains below $5, so it’s keeping the store name.