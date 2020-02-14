Five charged during search for Kevin Rigsby

Kevin Rigsby of Auburn is a wanted fugitive with an active warrant of arrest for charges of: Manufacturing Methamphetamine 2nd or Greater Offense (Class A Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense Methamphetamine (Class D Felony), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Class D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor).

During the search for Rigsby that began January 15, 2020, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force has charged five adults on felony drug charges. Rigsby is a convicted felon. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the SCKDTF at (270) 725-4972 or Logan County ECC at (270) 726-4911.

The adults charged are: Justine L Botruff, 29, and Adam Marshall, 35, of Auburn; and Mitchell Adcock, 54, Deborah M Reynolds, 54, and Page Webster, 26 of Russellville.

