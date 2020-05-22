GRDHD reports five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district

Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

- 2 in Daviess County

- 2 in Henderson County

- 1 in Ohio County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 614.

Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 614 confirmed cases in the district have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 469.

As of May 22, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 386 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week.

Curbside testing will be available at our clinic site in McLean County on Tuesday May 26.

We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at our clinic sites in Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County on Wednesday May 27.

We will also provide testing from our mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also be providing testing next week at Henderson Community and Technical College from May 26 through May 28.

To sign-up for the Kroger testing site, click here.