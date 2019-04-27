Five people found dead in Sumner County, Tennessee, suspect on the run

Five people have been found dead in Sumner County and the suspect is on the loose.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, four people were killed at a home on Charles Brown Road in Sumner County near Westmoreland, Tennessee. Allen and Simpson counties in Kentucky border Sumner.

A fifth victim has been found deceased at a home on Luby Brown Road, TBI confirm.

TBI says Michael Cummins is a person of interest wanted in connection to the homicides.

Police said he may be in the woods near the scene at Luby Daniels Road and armed.