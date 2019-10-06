Five people shot outside American Legion, man arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the American Legion in Evansville.

That’s on Chestnut Street.

Authorities confirm there are five total victims. They say three of them have serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The other two refused medical care.

Four cars were also hit by gunfire.

Police say an officer in the area heard the gunshots just before 3 a.m. and responded.

They say police saw 37-year-old Keymo Johnson running from the scene, and he was taken into custody in the area.

According to the jail website, his charges include attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Records show Johnson has a long criminal history.

Police say they have been monitoring the area because of several recent crimes.

Investigators say Johnson had been in an argument with one of the victims inside the Legion bar and was told to leave.

They say he starting shooting when that person walked outside.

This is the same location of a 2017 shooting.

Darius Bushrod was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Anthony Blaylock.