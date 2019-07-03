Flags displayed at The Greens Neighborhood, part of Flags for Kids program

Just in time for the Fourth of July, on Wilkinson Trace Road in Bowling Green, you may come across The Greens Condo Neighborhood, which is now displaying American flags.

The flags were put up by the Bowling Green Rotary Club as part of their Flags for Kids program.

The program is offered to various neighborhoods.

The Rotary Club collects a fee from each of the homeowners. Any amount that isn't used in the materials for the flags is then donated back to local charities that benefit children.

"General Dan Cherry had this in his neighborhood, my husband and I drove through the neighborhood late one evening and the flags were flying and it made such a statement for the neighborhood. I contacted Dan and told him that I would love to have it in my neighborhood," says Judy Smith a resident of The Greens Neighborhood.

The Greens Neighborhood is the second neighborhood to adopt the program.

The Rotary Flag Team takes care of everything from getting the materials, to fabricating the flags, to the labor of putting the flags up.