Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of victims in Texas and Ohio

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff for the next several days in honor of the victims killed in recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

In accordance with the proclamation by President Donald J. Trump, and with respect for the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and in Dayton, Ohio, both American and state flags at public office buildings are lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on August 8, 2019, to honor the victims and their families.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor the victims and families of these tragedies.