Flash Flood Watch Continues

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday February 12, 2020

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH THRU THURSDAY MORNING***

Another wave of rain is moving through tonight as one frontal system moves through. Rain finally ends Thursday morning, leaving us with cloudy skies and blustery conditions for the rest of the day. An arctic front rolls through Thursday evening, sending in very cold air for the end of the week. We'll wake up to lows in the teens and wind chills as low as single digits Friday! Valentines Day (Friday) looks sunny but cold. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return late Sunday. Our weather stays unsettled well into next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Few AM Showers, Cloudy, Blustery and Chilly

High 48, Low 16, winds NW-14

VALENTINE'S DAY (FRIDAY): Sunny but Cold

High 33, Low 18, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High 49, Low 39, winds SE-8