WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, July 22, 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH MONDAY ALONG AND EAST OF I-65...

A slow-moving cold front will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms to the region Monday. Some of the rainfall will be heavy at times with the potential for flash flooding in low-lying areas. The front clears out by Tuesday leaving cooler, less humid air in place for much of the week ahead. High pressure will bring us sunny days and cooler, more comfortable nights into the upcoming weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 83, Low 63, winds NW-10

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 80, Low 58, winds N-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 82, Low 61, winds N-6

