Flash Flooding A Weekend Threat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, May 3, 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 11AM FRIDAY...

Showers and thunderstorms dumped locally heavy rainfall on parts of South-Central KY Thursday. More rain and storms will move through Thursday night into Friday morning before a break in the action Friday afternoon. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely with a new system arriving Saturday, which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week. The weekend looks a bit cooler before temps bounce back into the 80s Monday. Another potent system moves in late Tuesday night bringing more showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday and Thursday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Showers and T/Storms Diminishing, then Cloudy

High 80, Low 65, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Cooler

High 73, Low 53, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Seasonably Warm

High 74, Low 51, winds NW-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams