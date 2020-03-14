Flip'n Axe free toilet paper Facebook post has many talking

A Facebook post has many talking, the Flip N Axe mentioning free toilet paper with the purchase of an hour of axe throwing.

The post receiving both positive and negative comments, but owner Joel Steele says the post was to give back to the community, during this time of uncertainty.

"We were just trying to figure out a way to give back and to give some free toilet paper out and that's where I came and made a post. But some other people are spinning it to where we are trying to take toiler paper from off the shelves to the community. That's not the case at all," said Joel Steele, Owner, Flip N Axe.

Steele says he works at a janitorial company and he wanted to give back, given that they have a lot of toilet paper.

One customer says she thought it was a wonderful idea.

"For somebody who has the toilet paper already at hand cause of his other job, why not? I think it's a great thing, I think the people in the community who might actually need it are going to come and are going to be able to get it because he has it on hand," said Megan Marsh, customer.

