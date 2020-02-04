Flood Watch in Effect

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY**
Tuesday was every bit as wet as advertised, and there's MORE rain coming! A frontal system will meander over our region through Thursday night, sending more waves of rain our way. Additional rainfall of 1-3" is possible before this system moves out Friday morning. With colder air returning near week's end, the rain may mix with or even briefly change to a little light snow before ending late Thursday night. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but do do rain chances.
WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Cooler, Periods of Rain
High 51, Low 45 winds NE-11
THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool, Showers Possible
High 47, Low 32 winds W-8
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Colder
High 41, Low 31, winds W-9