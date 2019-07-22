Flood safety tips; Turn around, don't drown!

Steady rain fell in South Central Kentucky for most of the day on Monday, with some folks reporting upwards of 5 inches in Logan County.

A viewer sent a video in to 13 News, showing standing water in Plano in Warren County.

Caitlyn French with the Warren County Emergency Management spoke to 13 News, about precautions to take with rising flood waters.

"The round about numbers are 6 inches of water, swift moving water will sweep a person's feet from out under them. About a foot of water can move a car or a small SUV, and then 18 inches of water can move a much larger vehicle," said French.

French says so far in 2019 there have been 71 flood-related deaths in the United States, and if you see standing water turn around and don't drown.

