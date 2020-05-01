Flora Templeton Stuart and BG Noon Lions Club donate to Salvation Army

Flora Templeton Stuart and her pal Poppy drove to the Salvation Army in a Poppy view parade!

They came with cheer, presenting a $1,000 check to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green from the BG Noon Lions Club.

They also gave the 30 plus resident families living at the Salvation Army hot food. Flora and members of her office staff also donated canned foods and non-perishable food items.

"Everybody give back, this is the time when you can be apart of the community and you can really make a difference! For heavens sake, bring some canned foods and teddy bears for the kids to the Salvation Army," said Flora.

"We have been struggling with getting canned foods and so we just have been blessed today with folks coming from the community to help us out," said Captain Michael Cox, with the Salvation Army.

Thank you to the Bowling Green Noon Lions Club and Flora Templeton Stuart for giving back to the hometowns we love!