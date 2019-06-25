Florida man arrested in Cave City for DUI

Cave City Police arrested a Florida man for a DUI on Monday.

Police say they were dispatched to IGA Crossroads in reference to an intoxicated man leaving the parking lot in a red Hyundai.

When officers got to IGA, they saw the Hyundai leaving the parking lot and noticed the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Police pulled the car over and identified the driver as Michael Sell of Florida.

According to officers, they could smell alcohol on Sell. He was arrested and charged with failure to wear a seat belt and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs .08 first offense. Sell was taken to the Barren County Jail.

According to the jail's website, Sell was released from jail around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.