Florida woman didn’t get enough tomatoes so she chased grandpa with a knife, deputies say

Katie Jade Gates just wanted more tomatoes when she allegedly hurled a water bottle during dinnertime at her grandparents’ house.

When she didn’t hit anyone, deputies in Nassau County said the 19-year-old moved on to a pack of cigarettes. This time, she nailed her 79-year-old grandmother in the eye, the Miami Herald reported.

Her grandfather had seen enough. Deputies said he moved to regain control of the house and discipline his grandchild.

Gates, however, wasn’t having it.

Authorities said she picked up a knife and started chasing her grandpa. He ran to the door, went outside and kept running to safety.

As she chased him, Gates allegedly shouted, “Mother (expletive), I’ll stab you in your (expletive) face!"

The grandma called the sheriff’s office and they took Gates to jail. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65.

