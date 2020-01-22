Flu cases continue to rise, seeing 500 cases in pediatrics alone

According to pediatricians at Graves Gilbert in Bowling Green, a wave of flu cases that started just before Christmas is still going.

The pediatricians say there are 500 known cases just in the pediatric department alone.

Most have been flu B, however, they are seeing an uptick in flu A cases as well.

Pediatrician Debra Sowell says it's not too late to get your vaccine, and due to the virus still circulating, she recommends everyone get vaccinated.

Doctor Sowell says to look out some for some particular symptoms, especially in young kids.

"They are going to have a cough, usually fever associated, and usually in smaller babies. It may just manifest with loss of appetite, drainage, cough, not being able to rest at night. In an older child, they can tell you about it. They may have body aches - particularly headaches associated with it. That sort of thing," said Doctor Sowell.

She also shares some precautions to take in addition to taking the vaccine.

"Most importantly is not to go around anyone that actively has symptoms that you know about, and also we want our parents to keep the child home that has been actively diagnosed, and keep them home for a minimum of 48 hours after starting antibiotics," Doctor Sowell says.

She also recommends that if your children test positive for flu that they not go around the elderly. Being exposed to the virus will put them at increased risk.