Flu cases in the Barren River region more than triple from last year

The number of confirmed flu cases continues to rise across the state and in South Central Kentucky number are more than triple than what they were last year.

Kentucky's current flu activity level is widespread and the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Kentucky as one of the highest states for reported flu cases.

According to the Barren River District Health Department, the number of confirmed flu cases from September through December 2019 is 766. This number is more than triple the same time frame in 2018, which only saw 134 confirmed cases.

The Department for Public Health, Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued a report with numbers from December 22-December 28, 2019. In South Central Kentucky, Barren County tops the list of confirmed flu cases so far this year with 265 and Warren County comes in second with 184. the other counties are as follows:

Simpson County 36 cases

Hart County 61 cases

Butler County 11 cases

Logan County 10 cases

Edmonson County 7 cases

Allen County 49 cases

Nearly 6,000 cases of flu have been confirmed in the state so far this flu season.

"It's hard to tell why the numbers are higher this year than last year," said Layne Blackwell, the Regional Epidemiologist at the Barren River District Health Department. "The state of Kentucky was considered in widespread flu activity [last year] and it is still considered widespread flu activity this year."

The official flu season runs September 29, 2019 - May 16, 2020.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, and body aches.

To contact the Barren River District Health Department about getting a flu shot call 270-781-8039.