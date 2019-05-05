Fog Develops Overnight With Cool Temperatures

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 5, 2019

We ended the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures in the lowers 70's. As we start the new week, sunshine will stick around and warm us up into the 80's. We may see a few isolated showers for Tuesday but the chances for showers and thunderstorms increases more so as we head into the mid and latter part of the week with Thursday being the best chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Clear, Patchy Fog

Low 51, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds S-3

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray Shower Possible

High 83, Low 62, winds SW-5

