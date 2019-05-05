Fog Develops Overnight With Cool Temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, May 5, 2019
We ended the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures in the lowers 70's. As we start the new week, sunshine will stick around and warm us up into the 80's. We may see a few isolated showers for Tuesday but the chances for showers and thunderstorms increases more so as we head into the mid and latter part of the week with Thursday being the best chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Clear, Patchy Fog
Low 51, winds CALM
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer
High 80, Low 57, winds S-3
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray Shower Possible
High 83, Low 62, winds SW-5
