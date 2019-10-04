Following threats to schools in South Central Kentucky officials work together for student safety

On Wednesday, October 2 a threat to Franklin-Simpson High School students was written on a bathroom stall. The school, along with local law enforcement agencies, worked together to keep students safe.

"So, unfortunately we did have an incident that posed a threat to students within the school. Naturally, we have no choice but to intervene and take everything as a serious threat. The investigation was immediately underway in order to try and keep our students safe and our staff safe," said Byron Darnall, Franklin-Simpson High School Principal.

After Senate Bill 1 was put into place in March, all threats of this nature are classified as class 2 terroristic threatening which is a felony charge. You can read the legislation here.

All school officials and law enforcement take threats like this very seriously.

"Any time there is any threat, I mean with all the active shooters and school shootings... we take all of those threats seriously. We can't afford to not take it seriously, and so any time a threat against any children, any students, or anybody, we are going to take those seriously. We are going to investigate it all the way until we figure out who did it," said Lt. Dale Adams, Franklin Police Department.

Despite the message written on the stall, school officials decided the best thing for students was to keep them in school.

"Our hope is that our students find this as someplace that they feel a connection with the adults in the building and we want to continue to provide that stability at all costs. Certainly if we felt in any way that there was going to be an issue of the safety of the students we would consider other options," added Darnall.

The principal also wants to let students know that the staff at the school are always a resource for students to talk to if they feel like they need help.

"We have counselors here, we have a full time social worker here, we we have our family youth and resource center. We have an abundance of opportunities for students to come and seek help if they feel if they feel that they are in a situation that they feel pressured to do something that would be completely irresponsible," explained Darnall.

With the help of officials the school did catch the student responsible for writing the threatening message. The juvenile has now been turned over to the juvenile court system to handle the case.

In addition to the threats made in Simpson County, the Allen County school system received a threatening voicemail. A juvenile was charged there for terroristic threatening 2nd degree.

