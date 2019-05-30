Food, clothing and toiletries: Russell County Schools improving their student's lives

Deodorant, soap, shampoo, or shoes; if you need it, Russell County Schools have got it.

"We're trying to do something about basic needs, shoes, coats, clothing, hygiene items, that kind of thing," said Kevin Williams, Founder of Kevin's Kids.

School and community leaders are stepping up to make a difference for families and children in Russell County.

"We didn't want to blanket needs, for instance, we didn't want to buy coats for everybody," said Williams. "This child needs a coat, this child needs glasses, this child needs a toothbrush, it's literally that varied."

Earlier this month local organization Kevin's Kids donated more than 70,000 dollars to Russell County School's Youth and Family Resource Center.

Williams told 13 News 37 percent of the children in Russell County are living in poverty.

"Twenty-four point five percent of those are in food insecure households, that means one out of every four kids doesn't even know where their next meal is coming from," said Williams.

In addition to providing essential items, school officials will begin their summer feeding program on June 3.

"We are looking at hopefully trying to reach about 300 students here in Russell County. We'll be serving breakfast and lunch at two sites, two of our schools, Russell Springs Elementary and Jamestown," said Keith Emerson, Food Service Director for Russell County Schools.

Officials said school provides a guaranteed three meals a day and at home families may not have the resources to do that.

"Food stamps, for instance, they don't increase during summer months although students are there with their families five days a week, where otherwise they would be fed at school, so the summer feeding provides an opportunity for families that they wouldn't otherwise have," said Michael Ford, Russell County Superintendent.

For six years Kevin's Kids have held a concert to raise money for the school system.

In total the organization has donated more than 200,000 dollars.

The help from community and school leaders makes a lasting difference in the community.

Summer feeding runs the entire month of June.

For more information about the summer feeding schedule or the Youth and Family Resource Center, you can call the school at 270-343-3191. ​