Football Friday Night: Barren County Trojans vs Adair County Indians

The Barren County Trojans defeated the Adair County Indians 26 to 14 on Friday.

The Trojans would get up on the scoreboard first with an attempt from the Trojan quarterback, Jameson Buie.

The Adair County Indians would attempt multiple times to get their momentum in the game going but the Trojan defense would not let them.

But the Indians would not give up, a sneaky pass to Jakobe Payne would get the Indians on the scoreboard.

In the end, home turf proved favorable for the Trojans as they defeated the Indians 26 to 14.