Football Friday Night: Monroe County Falcons vs Glasgow Scotties

By  | 
Posted:

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Glasgow Scotties defeated the Monroe County Falcons on Friday with a final score of 57 to 14.

The Scotties are now 3-0.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus