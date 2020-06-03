Football coaches prepare for limited summer workouts starting June 15

Head football coaches across the state of Kentucky are gearing up to finally get a chance to see their players again. As the KHSAA has lifted the dead period in high school sports.

Starting June 1st, coaches were allowed to meet with their team in groups of ten or less, no drills or practice, just the opportunity to meet and discuss what happens next.

The next major date is June 15th when teams can begin workouts. Once again in groups of 10 or less, as coaches can finally begin working with the team.

"I just miss my kids. You know as a coaching staff we miss seeing them and being around them. When I talk to them on the phone they miss being here. So the guidelines are the guidelines and we couldn't get with them and they couldn't get with us but now the rules that came out the new guidelines that came out to me are a step in the right direction to getting back and being with our kids," says Franklin-Simpson head coach Max Chaney.

This time away from the team has been tough for every football coach in the state, but they understand that they are not the only sport that has had to deal with difficult circumstances.

"It's been difficult no spring ball was difficult. But no baseball was difficult, no softball season was difficult. So as long as we can go in the right direction and start getting back together and start planning on when we can have games and stuff of that nature if there will be a season I will be happy."

One thing is for sure, we are that much closer to the return of football in Kentucky.