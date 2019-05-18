For the 22nd year the BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby at Phil Moore Park in Alvaton

when makinna westray raced down the hill at phil moore park saturday

(nats)

she did so in a car passed down from her mother and uncle ... and this year along side her brother.

"you know her taking something that her mom did 22 years ago and still doing it today, i think it is amazing actually."

bowling green has a long history of soap box derby racing beginning in 1938 ... on western's famous hill.

"so my mom started racing at the western hill. so, now i've been racing for awhile."

today makinna double eliminated her brother in the 22nd annual bb&t all-american soap box derby

"sadly i double eliminated my brother."

seventy six racers took the track today to earn their spot in the 82 world championship .... in cars just like this one.

in the past .. the soap box derby race was a hair-raising event held on steep hill on college street.

the race continued for many years and then took a break.

the kiwanis club of bowling green resurrected the local races in 1998.

"it's an organization to me that just tries to help the kids community. children's charity is what it is all about raising money for."

"i really just can't say enough about the kiwanis club for allowing us to come out and letting us help with what they do."

"you really have a good experience and the kiwanis club helps you have that experience."

the kiwanis club of bowling green, ky organizes this event with the help of our title sponsor bb&t... the proceeds go to help other organizations serving children in our community.

