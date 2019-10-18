For the 5th year Build-a-Bed provides free beds to those in need

The Housing Authority of Bowling Green is gearing up for its 5th annual Build-a-Bed Project.

With assistance from the community, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, Independence Bank, and Kentucky AmeriCorps team up to provide free beds, including a frame, mattress, and bedding to children, elderly, and those who are disabled.

For the third year in a row, they will be delivering the beds to 50 people throughout the community.

"To know that there are kids who don't have a bed to sleep on, to me is a foreign concept, you know, I never thought it was the case, but it is," said Joyce Johnson, Project Assistant Manager of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. "We have children that live right here in our apartment complex's here that have no bed."

In addition to the beds, organizers are also providing a cake, toiletries, and books.

"We get a lot of grandparents that are getting custody of their grand kids that need beds, we've had children that have come here from other countries that they don't have beds, so the spectrum of people that we've been able to touch is just unreal," said Johnson.

Organizers say anyone who knows a family in need, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green will begin taking names next August and beds are delivered in October.

They add that they get people in need all year long and say anyone with a used bed should consider donating it to the housing authority.