Ford to unveil GT mystery car on July 4

Ford is unveiling a new mystery car on the Fourth of July.

The company teased a shadowy silhouette of its new GT supercar, which will be shown at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.

Ford hasn’t released many details yet, but from the photo you can see a rear wing and a roof scoop, features that are similar to those found on racing versions of the GT.

Some speculate it will be a track-ready car that will be sold to customers, or an aggressive, street-legal GT.

