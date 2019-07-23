Fordsville man arrested for sexual relations with a minor

Kentucky State Police troopers have arrested a Fordsville man after allegations he had a sexual relationships with a minor. Seth R. Stiff, 37, is charged with multiple felonies.

The arrest comes after KSP launched an investigation in April of 2019, after allegations were made that suggested Stiff had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child.

KSP presented the investigation to the Ohio County Grand Jury who ultimately issued the indictment warrants. Stiff was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center. Stiff has a full cash bond set at $250,000.

He was charged with the following:

1) Rape, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

2) Sodomy, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

3) Two (2) Counts of Incest – (Victim under 12 years old)

4) Four (4) Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

