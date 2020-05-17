Forest Service plans to reopen Red River Gorge, other areas

The U.S Forest Service says it plans to reopen Red River Gorge and other recreational areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest next month.

News outlets report a statement from the agency says most trails, picnic areas and shooting ranges are set to open June 3 and campgrounds are scheduled to open June 11.

Officials continually monitor the situation with the coronavirus and Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said they are “approaching re-opening with safety in mind.”

Dates could change depending on circumstances and visitors should check the Daniel Boone National Forest’s website before traveling to any destination.