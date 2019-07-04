Former WKU PD Student Explorer killed in Thursday morning crash

A former Student Explorer with WKU's Police Department died after a crash Thursday morning in Nashville.

28-year-old Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson was on his way to assist with a call involving a pedestrian walking on the side of a highway when a 17-year-old driver struck his car.

According to the Metropolitan Government of Nashville, the female driver, identified as Jayona Brown, was booked into juvenile detention, charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation.

Her 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

Anderson was a four-year veteran of Nashville's police force.

WKU Police tweeted their thoughts and prayers to the family of Anderson.

Anderson served as a Student Explorer with the force while he attended WKU.