Former 13 News Political Reporter Michael Gossum welcomes baby boy

Former 13 News Political Reporter Michael Gossum and his wife Kate welcomed a little bundle of joy on Tuesday morning.

Felix Marshall Gossum was born at 3:32 a.m weighing eight pounds, six ounces.

This is the first child for Michael and Kate.

Michael worked as a political reporter at 13 News for several years before becoming Communications Director for Rep. James Comer.

Michael says his wife and son are healthy and they're doing well.

Congratulations to Michael and his wife on this exciting chapter!