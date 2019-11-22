Former Barren County teacher indicted for sexually abusing student

A former Barren County Middle School teacher was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts related to sexually abusing a student.

The indictment charges William Kyle Gardner with three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity. The indictment says the incidents occurred from August 15, 2019, to October 25, 2019.

The Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to a sexual abuse allegation at the Barren County Middle School on October 28 around 1:00 p.m.

Deputies say when they arrived, a 13-year-old female confirmed sexual contact had been made between her and 27-year-old William Kyle Gardner, a teacher at Barren County Middle School.

Gardner's bond has been set at $75,000.