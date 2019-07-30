Blackjewel miners blocking train tracks to protest lack of pay

Miners are their families are gathering in Harlan County to block Blackjewel coal from leaving the area.

Blackjewel angered much of the mining community when it filed for bankruptcy on July1, allegedly leaving workers unpaid and without access to their benefits and 401-Ks.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said he supports these claims, and teamed with his counterpart in Virginia to contact the Office of the United States Trustee about workers who have missed pay or faced other forms of financial hardship due to Blackjewel.

The situation in Harlan County began when miners learned of a train transporting coal owned by a Blackjewel affiliate that also filed for bankruptcy. Dozens of people gathered at the site, with about 20 people camping overnight and vowing to stop trains carrying Blackjewel coal from traveling down the tracks.

Our sister station WYMT reports that mining families have decided to take shifts blocking the tracks to prevent more trains from passing, with at least one miner saying he would sooner go to jail than leave the tracks.