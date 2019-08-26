Former Blackjewel miners left waiting after court hearing

A West Virginia judge is calling for an evidentiary hearing regarding Blackjewel coal being blocked in Harlan County by former Blackjewel employees.

Protests started in late July when miners noticed a train carrying coal attempting to leave the mines. Protestors have stayed on site since then. They say they have yet to receive pay since before July 1, when Blackjewel declared bankruptcy.

The hearing is expected to happen within the next two weeks. Its purpose is to determine what will happen to the coal.

Blackjewel's lawyers said the coal is losing value as it remains on site. Lawyers for the miners said the coal is considered "hot goods," meaning it cannot be transported for interstate commerce until the miners have received their pay.