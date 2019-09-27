Former Blackjewel miners pack up protest camp without pay

With UAW strikes ongoing another protest is wrapping up with bittersweet results.

Former Blackjewel miners had been protesting in Harlan County since late July, vowing to continue blocking coal they mined from coming down the tracks until the bankrupt company paid them.

Almost nine weeks later, the miners are still waiting on checks as they pack up to leave the camp.

Chris Rowe is one of the miners who camped on the tracks. He said many of the miners have no choice but to look at other opportunities.

"It's a mixture, you know," Rowe said. "I'm happy that I'm going home. Not really satisfied, because we were unable to see it all through. But you know, like I said, people have lives to live, and we have to go on and do what we've got to do."

Lawyers representing the miners said negotiations have yet to produce a deal. If the two parties are unable to come to terms before October, a federal magistrate will step in to mediate.