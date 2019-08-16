Former Eagle Industries LLC accountant accused of embezzling over $100,000

A former Eagle Industries LLC accountant has been accused of embezzling over $100,000.

According to the citation, after Susan Sutherland left the business this month, a review of financial records showed payments made from the business account to a Capital One account connected to her.

An investigation discovered similar payment made since September of 2016, just two months after Sutherland started working for the business.

At the time of the report, a total of $128,000 had been taken. Additional records are being reviewed.

Sutherland declined to provide a statement to law enforcement.