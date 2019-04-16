Former Franklin Police Captain indicted on sexual abuse of a minor charge

Former Franklin Police Captain Larry Schultz, was indicted by a Grand Jury in Simpson County on sexual abuse of a minor charge.

According to the court citation, Shultz had sexual contact with a 6-year-old female in April of 2015.

The former police captain is being charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, victim under 12 years old.

The judge set Schultz bond at $10,000 unsecured.

13 News contacted the Simpson County Jail, and they said Schultz has never been an inmate there, indicating Schultz was not arrested.

Franklin Police Department confirmed he was with the department as a captain, and did not have any further comment.