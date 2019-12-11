EXCLUSIVE: Hardy family reacts to Gov. Bevin's pardon

On November 21, 2014 a wreck claimed the life of Jeremy Pryor when his car was rear ended by Drew Hardy.

Hardy, who at the time was 20-years-old, admitted to driving while under the influence of alcohol during the accident.

Hardy was set to serve a 20 year prison sentence for the murder of Jeremy Pryor, but in Matt Bevin’s last days as Governor he pardoned Hardy on December 9.

Alan Simpson who represented the Pryor family says, "I saw and heard the evidence and this is absolutely an outrageous abuse of power."

In Drew’s two page letter to the Governor asking for a pardon, he outlined his actions from the night of the fatal crash.

"When I am released I want to help Jeremy be remembered by telling my story and educating Kentucky youth about the dangers of drinking and driving and using drugs," said Hardy. "Bevin put it as a condition of my pardon that I should tell my story and that's all I want to do, that's all I want to do."

“Drew has never felt any remorse, if you look at his prison photograph he's smiling like he just got to Disney World and his first question to the police when told of Jeremy's death was, what does this mean to me?" said Simpson.

"I just don't understand how anybody thinks that my family has no remorse, this family is a close family and we have never acted mug," said Pam Hardy, Drew's mother.

"I spoke to Johnetta to the extent that she could speak. She is devastated, heartbroken all over again is the only way I can describe her emotions at this point," said Simpson.

"I want to thank all my family and my friends that have been here for 5 years and supported him, believed in him and loved him. I just want to say thank you to everybody," said Pam Hardy.

"I want to say to the Pryor family that I am truly sorry for what happened and again like I said at trial I wish it had been me that passed away that night," said Drew Hardy.

Alan Simpson says the Pryor family will be asking the law enforcement community to investigate the former Governor's actions.

