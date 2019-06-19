Former Hilltopper, Colonel Mighty Proud Of NBA Champion Youngest Brother

The recent championship run of thNBA'soronto Raptors extends from the African country of Cameroon, to South Central Kentucky, to Hilltopper Nation, and to Caverna High School.

But it's also about family and, in this case, the little brother bringing the biggest of smiles to the big brother.

Boris Siakam is a former WKU Basketball player who's part of a special basketball family. Boris, the oldest of four brothers, is mighty proud of his youngest brother, Pascal Siakam, a starting forward and the second-leading scorer on the recently-crowned NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

'I don't know if I'm dreaming but if it's a dream I don't want to wake up," said Boris. "It's just amazing."

Boris brought grit, toughness, defense, and a team-first attitude to WKU Basketball, including his senior season when the Hilltoppers advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Watching the Raptors' title run was a deja vu-like experience for Boris.

"They (Toronto Raptors) actually remind me of my WKU team," said Boris Siakam. "They're just genuinely nice guys and everybody is all about the team. It's all about their brothers."

Boris just returned from Toronto's victory parade honoring the Raptors, celebrating with basketball-playing brothers Christian, James, and Pascal. Christian played collegiately at IUPUI, James at Vanderbilt, and Pascal at New Mexico State.

Boris said the victory parade was an experience of a lifetime.

'It was just amazing," exclaimed Boris Siakam. "Justto see all those people. Here we've only got (the United) States but there it's a whole country (Canada) behind one team. It was incredible."

Boris maintains strong ties to South Central Kentucky. He's the business manager at the Greenwood Ford Lincoln car dealership in Bowling Green.

"They're (Greenwood Ford LIncoln co-workers) always there for me," said Boris. "We just work together to make sure we feed our families."

Boris Siakam is also revered in Hart County, as he led the Colonels of Caverna High School to the school's first Sweet Sixteen Tournament appearance in 25 years in 2004 under then-Colonels Head Coach Paul Childress.

Boris and his brothers, all natives of the African country of Cameroon, also have two sisters, Raissa and Vanessa.