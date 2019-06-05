Former Hopkinsville band teacher accused of having sex with student

A former Hopkinsville band director was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

The complaint said Jordan Seth Peveler provided marijuana to one of his band students in June 2017, and when she was under the influence asked her to perform oral sex on him. According to the complaint, Peveler also had sex with the minor in August of 2018.

Peveler was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd, sodomy 3rd and rape 3rd.

According to a bio on the Hopksinsville High School website, Peveler was originally appointed Director of Bands for Hopkinsville High School in 2014.