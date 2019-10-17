Former Mammoth Cave employee sentenced to prison for theft

A former Mammoth Cave employee has been sentenced for the theft of nearly $170,000 from the park during a five-year period.

Leslie Lewis, age 61 of Cave City, was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release following the sentence, and was ordered to pay restitution of $169,322 for theft of public money.

“Instead of serving as a steward to protect Mammoth Cave National Park, Ms. Lewis stole from one of the most iconic public spaces in our Commonwealth,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “As a consequence, the defendant will soon find herself in radically different surroundings, federal prison.”

Lewis, a former 30-year employee of Mammoth Cave National Park, pleaded guilty in January 2019. She admitted at the time of stealing more than $1,000 from the park.

According to a victim impact statement from Mammoth Cave National Park, Lewis used her position to steal publicly collected funds from the park by manipulating the fee collection system and the employees she supervised.

Lewis admitted to cutting and pasting to create false deposit documents, filling out false deposit reports and utilizing a duplicate check scheme, allowing her to take cash for a check amount that didn’t exist.