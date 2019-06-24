Former Somerset caregiver pleads guilty to abusing adult

A former adult caregiver pleaded guilty in Pulaski Circuit Court to knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult.

Ashley Grimes acknowledged the abuse of a resident at the CAKY Somerset in Pulaski County, where she worked as a direct care professional. On July 28, 2018, Grimes sat on the victim while the victim was on the floor.

Grimes agreed to be placed on the Kentucky Caregiver Misconduct Registry. She will be sentenced to a term of seven years with 30 days in jail and the rest on probation.