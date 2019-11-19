Former Steamer Seafood personal property sold in second master commissioner sale

On October 29, the building that Steamer Seafood and the restaurant's private property, which included an employee parking lot, were sold to Franklin Bank and Trust.

On Tuesday, November 19, a second master commissioner sale took place, not for the building the restaurant resides in but the parking lot. The lot is located on 736 College Street and was sold at the sale for $225,001.

The new owner of that plot of land is Jonathan Bryant.

13 News reached out to bank officials and the new owner but they declined to comment at this time.