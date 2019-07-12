Former Tennessee Titans player in "dire need" of a kidney

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) -- Former Tennessee Titans player Albert Haynesworth is searching for a kidney donor.

Posting on Instagram from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the former NFL defensive tackle said his kidneys failed him on July 7th.

Haynesworth said his doctors urged him to reach out to family, friends, and fans online.

Although Haynesworth has been battling kidney disease for years, he also suffered a brain aneurysm in 2014.

Haynesworth said anyone who wants to help or even donate a kidney can call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695.

Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP

