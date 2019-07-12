Former Tennessee Titans player in "dire need" of a kidney

Former Tennessee Titans player Albert Haynesworth is searching for a kidney donor.

Posting on Instagram from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the former NFL defensive tackle said his kidneys failed him on July 7th.

Haynesworth said his doctors urged him to reach out to family, friends, and fans online.

Although Haynesworth has been battling kidney disease for years, he also suffered a brain aneurysm in 2014.

Haynesworth said anyone who wants to help or even donate a kidney can call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695.

