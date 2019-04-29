Former Tight End Deane Signs With NFL’s Seattle Seahawks

Former WKU tight end Mik’Quan Deane has announced that he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, continuing WKU’s legacy of producing NFL tight ends.

Since 2012, the Hilltoppers have now sent five tight ends into NFL camps including Deane this year: Jack Doyle (2009-12), Tyler Higbee (2011-15), Deon Yelder (2015-17), Deane, and the late Mitchell Henry (2011-14). In fact, five of the last six former WKU tight ends to start at least seven career games have gone on to an NFL camp.

“It will be a blessing to make my imprint on WKU (as a tight end to make it to the NFL),” Deane said following his Pro Day workout in March. “When I first got here from junior college, I analyzed (Yelder’s) game and saw what he did. I was just learning. I looked back at Tyler Higbee and Jack Doyle and tried to figure out what those guys did to become great.”

A two-year letterman at WKU after transferring from Northeast Oklahoma A&M College, Deane played in all 25 games of his career with seven starts. He finished his senior campaign with 44 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. His 44 receptions and 530 yards were the second-most among all pass catchers and his six touchdowns were a team-best. Deane set career highs at FAU with 10 catches and 112 yards while his two touchdown catches at Ball State was a career best.

For the season, Deane's six touchdowns were the third-most by a WKU tight end in a single season, and his 44 receptions were the fourth-most in that category. Deane also cracked the top five in single-season receiving yards by a WKU tight end with 530.

He was an honorable mention award winner from the John Mackey Award twice during his senior season and was named to Pro Football Focus’ Conference USA Team of the Week once. The Tulsa, Okla., native was named to the 2018 Conference USA All-Conference Second Teamer.

Deane joins former WKU standout George Fant on the Seahawks roster. Fant, a former basketball star on The Hill who spent his final season of eligibility with the football team, was also an undrafted free agent and will be entering his fourth season with the team in 2019. Fant split time as a reserve tackle and tight end in 2018, and the Seahawks currently list four tight ends on their active roster. The organization did not draft a tight end this year.